Landing the right punch

For generations, the Worldwide Wrestling Federation has been filling our living rooms with big hammy men and women, talking trash and generally beating the living snot out of each other. Now called Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the sport has passed its golden age, but it’s still fairly popular. It’s like that constant IV drip of testosterone with the constant drama of a soap opera. The WWE though, has always made fantastic video games and with the latest 2017 edition out now, we see if it’s worth the price of admission.

What’s the game about?

Well, it’s about wrestling. Lots and lots of wrestling and fan service packed into one neat game. That’s WWE2K17 in a Yokozuna-sized nutshell, no there’s no Yokozuna in the game. There are however a roster of over a 100 male and female wrestlers. From WWE Raw Superstars, Smackdown, NXT, Divas and Legends, Big Show, Brock Lesnar to Alexa Bliss and Asuka, all of them are in the game. Complete with their signature moves, finishers, as well as those flourishes with which they enter the ring. All executed with style and substance.

For older fans, there is a big nostalgia bomb in the form of the WWE Legends. You get to play as Andre the Giant (not this reviewer), Bam Bam Bigelow, The Rock 2001, Ultimate Warrior, Undertaker and many more. While the roster is pretty big and enough to keep you salivating with all that fan service for quite a while, a lot of the best warriors are available as downloadable content (DLC). The biggest of which are Goldberg and Tatanka. Goldberg was only available at pre-order, which then was sold as a DLC later.

You can also create the wrestler of your dreams in the MyCareer mode. Here you can chose from a host of body customisations, outfit styles and masks. From warrior helmets to luchador masks to creepy ones like angry babies, clowns and bunnies. There’s even a weird airplane eye mask. The MyCareer mode introduces Paul Heyman, your manager who propels you through bout after bout as you fight your way to glory. The career mode is quite entertaining.

One of the best parts of WWE2K16 was the Showcase mode, that let you play through some of the best matches in WWE history. Though that mode is missing her, there is Universe, which is made like an episode of WWE, as you would see it on TV, except that, you are in control. It’s a complete chunk of fan service, where you actually get to make supercuts and promos of the action. Every episode is filled with drama and tension as wrestlers go at it with trash talk and brawling.

How does the game play?

As a sport, WWE2K17 has successfully captured the action, and to some extent the drama. Fighting in the ring lets you pull off all the moves and the fantastic physics system decides where the opponents, or you, land.

Multi-opponent fights get appropriately frantic; thankfully you can take advantage of the new ring rollout to regain your health. The fights do continue and sometimes start backstage. And that’s one of the best parts of the game: the backstage brawls. As you slap around and slam opponents into the extremely generic furniture and paraphernalia that lies behind the scenes. You can even take the fight right in the centre of the screaming bloodthirsty crowd.

Graphics-wise, WWE2K17 looks and feels the part. With each punch feeling like they connect with the camera shake that comes after. The graphics are decent, with the superstars looking their appropriate selves. However, there is a lack of detailing as seen in several sports games of this console generation. The animation is great and while it does get a bit choppy at times, you can see each attack connect, with those attack flourishes wrestlers use to woo the crowd.

WWE 2K17 can be described as a collection of great ideas in one place, without the additional time it takes to refine them. It is like the promo system in Universe with video editor, which could have been a lot simpler to include the fantastic Showcase matches. The game does what it does best: getting the wrestling right. Let’s hope the next game gets the polishing right.

Should you get it?

If you love the sport and are a fan of the WWE, then you should get WWE2K17 . It’s a good game where it matters: the fighting system. It’s also a perfect way to give vent to your feelings after a hard day at work.

The author is a freelance tech and lifestyle writer

WWE2K17

Developers: Yuke, Visual Concepts

Publishers: 2K Sports

Price: Rs. 3,499 on Xbox One and PS4, Rs. 2,499 on Xbox 360 and PS3