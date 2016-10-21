Karan Johar meets CM, seeks security

Embattled Bollywood producer Karan Johar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late on Wednesday seeking security for the release of his new film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The release of the movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is under a cloud after the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) objected to Mr. Khan being part of the cast.

Mr. Fadnavis has assured the filmmaker of all co-operation, and emphasised that no one will be allowed to compromise law and order in Mumbai.

“He spoke with the CM on Wednesday night requesting cooperation from the State government, to which CM has replied positively,” said a source in the CM office.

Mr. Fadnavis has assured that the police will take necessary action to maintain law and order after the release of the movie, and the State government will not create obstacles for the movie’s release.