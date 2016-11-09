Journos threaten to intensify protest if Tatas don’t remove Top Groups guards

Mumbai journalists on Tuesday held a silent protest rally as a gesture of solidarity towards the photojournalists attacked outside the Bombay House in Fort on Saturday.

The photojournalists were waiting outside the Tata Group’s headquarters to click pictures of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was to visit the building. Three of them were assaulted by security guards employed by the Tops Group, which has the contract for enforcing security for Tata. The MRA Marg police registered a case against the security guards.

Journalist associations like the Mumbai Press Club, Bombay News Photographers Association, TV Journalists Association, Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh, Brihan Mumbai Union of Journalists, and the Mumbai Crime Reporters’ Association participated in the rally from the Hutatma Chowk to the Bombay House. The rally began at around 3:00 p.m. and saw journalists carrying placards and wearing black bands around their faces or arms.

Atul Kamble, one of the photojournalists who was assaulted , said, “We were trying to get a perfect angle to shoot pictures of Cyrus Mistry and Shapoorji Mistry when they arrived and the security personnel attacked us. There should be better checks before issuing licence to such security agencies, and the agencies, too, should find a permanent solution instead of sacking errant employees.”

The journalists demanded that the Tata Group discontinue Tops Group’s services. In two similar instances in the past, security guards who assaulted journalists at Mumbai Airport and Taj Mahal Hotel were also employed by the Tops Group.

“The Tata Group continues to be adamant in the issue, and did not respond to our demand of removing Tops guards from all its establishments. We expect the Tatas to understand the seriousness of our demand immediately, or else we will continue to agitate in all possible ways in coming days,” said Mumbai Press Club secretary Dharmendra Jore.

Meanwhile, the MRA Marg police on Tuesday made two more arrests in connection with the assault on the photojournalists. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Dilip Chaskar and Pravin Salunke.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said the involvement of the accused was established based on videos of the assault recorded by eyewitnesses, inquiries with their employers, and interrogation of the arrested accused.

“We have arrested seven accused so far, and are conducting inquiries to find out if any others were involved,” Mr. Dudhe said.

The writer is an intern with The Hindu