Jaya, Gulzar avoid questions on film

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan and lyricist-poet Gulzar on Tuesday avoided questions on the row surrounding Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil , which features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles, is slated to release on October 28. Its producers have demanded police protection for screenings.

On Tuesday after the launch of album Gulzar in conversation with Tagore , Ms. Bachchan chose to avoid questions and walked away to her car. Mr. Gulzar told reporters that he would answer the questions only on the album. — PTI