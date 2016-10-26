J Dey trial: summons issued to 7 witnesses

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Tuesday issued summons to seven witnesses in the J Dey murder trial.

Talking to The Hindu , special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said, “The court has issued summons to seven witnesses after I sought for it. I cannot disclose the names of the witnesses because it is a MCOCA case, and the matter is now adjourned to November 7.”

On September 16, two prosecution witnesses were cross-examined after Rajendera Nikalje alias Rajan was booked for murder of the journalist on June 11, 2011.

Rajan currently lodged at Tihar Jail has been booked under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention), 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Arms Act, Bombay Police Act, and the MCOCA. Rajan was arrested at Bali airport in Indonesia on October 25 after he arrived from Australia, and was later deported to India.

Bapusaheb Pawar, the police constable who took Dey’s body from Hiranandani Hospital to Nagpada and then to JJ Hospital for post-mortem, and Suhas Joshi, who drew the sketch of the murder scene, deposed in the court. During the cross-examination, it emerged that the scene of crime was not drawn properly and important evidence recovered from the police was not shown in the map.

The other accused are Satish Kaliya, Abhijeet Shinde, Arun Dake, Sachin Gaikwad, Anil Waghmode, Nilesh Shendge, Mangesh Agawane, Vinod Asrani, Paulson Joseph, Deepak Sisodia and JignaVora.