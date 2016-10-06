It’s still the monsoon: Met dept.

Heavy spells of rain caught Mumbaikars unawares on Wednesday in several parts of the city, Thane and Navi Mumbai, causing some inconvenience to peak-hour commuters and leading to traffic snarls on arterial roads.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials dismissed reports that the southwest monsoon had officially withdrawn, and said showers will continue for the next two days.

“There is an upper air circulation seen over Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. Initially, it was over Vidarbha and Marathawada, and has now moved towards Gujarat and Maharashtra. It may persist for the next two to three days, and we will get more rain,” said V.K. Rajeev, director, IMD. “There may have been dry spells, but it can’t be said that the monsoon has withdrawn yet.”

The Colaba observatory recorded 59.8 mm of rain from October 1-5, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 58.3 mm during the same period. The rains led to a dip in mercury levels by nearly five degrees. Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius and minimum of 22.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded maximum and minimum at 26.0 and 22.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Heavy rainfall was reported over the weekend in the Marathawada region, which was reeling under the impact of its worst drought just a few months ago. Nine people were reported killed, and over 60 people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after flash floods were reported in the region. The rainfall also led to the opening of seven sluice gates of the Ujani dam in Solapur district due to excess water.

Doctors record viral, dengue cases

Rain in October has led to a spike in cases of fever, with doctors recording a steady stream of patients over the last week. While the overall number of cases are much the same as last year, doctors say that people are taking longer to recover from viral fevers this year.

“Both viral fevers and dengue are on the rise. I have seen a 50 per cent rise in fevers across all age groups over the last fortnight,” said Dr. Suhas Pingle, honorary secretary of the Indian Medical Association, adding that while the occurrence of dengue cases had increased this year, the civic body had done a good job of containing malaria. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health data for September records fewer malaria cases as compared to September 2015.

“I get at least three to four cases of viral fever every day, and I have seen one or two cases of jaundice last month and also about 15 to 20 cases of malaria. People should ensure that water should not collect in pots and drums, and follow the BMC’s guidelines,” said Dr. Rajendra Trivedi, president of the General Practitioners Association.

Severity seems to mark the key difference between the fevers reported in 2015 and 2016. “People are taking longer to recover. People are more washed out, and I am seeing it more now than in the previous years,” said Dr. Porus Kapadia, a consultant to various companies. “I cannot say it is a more virulent strain, but if earlier, people bounced back in two to three days, now they are taking seven days to recover. This is more so in the case of people aged over 60,” he said.

Doctors also attributed the longer duration of recovery from viral fevers to people not following prescriptions for rest. “Not only is taking rest important for recovery, it is also important to prevent the spread of disease,” said Dr. Pingle, remarking that people continue going to schools and colleges, using public transport, and infecting people each time they cough or sneeze.

The spike in diseases, as per the BMC’s data, has not been a cause for alarm. While dengue cases recorded in September this year were higher than the number of cases recorded last year, the overall rise in fevers has not been sharp.

IMD officials said the rain is expected to continue for two

days over Gujarat

and Maharashtra