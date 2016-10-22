Indrani told Peter about plan to dispose of Sheena’s body: CBI in charge sheet

In the second supplementary charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday in the Sheena Bora murder case, the agency has claimed that the victim’s mother and prime accused Indrani Mukerjea had kept her husband, Peter Mukerjea, informed on where they would dispose of Sheena’s body.

The first charge sheet by the CBI in the case was filed on November 19, 2015, and the supplementary charge sheet on February 14, 2016 with additional documents and statements of witnesses. The second supplementary charge sheet was filed before Special Judge H.S. Mahajan, who had earlier said if charges against the accused can be framed soon, the trial can commence in December and conclude in February.

The CBI has relied largely on emails exchanged by Peter and Rahul, his son from an earlier marriage, who was in a relationship with Sheena, his step-daughter. According to the charge sheet, the emails show that Indrani and Peter were against the relationship between Rahul and Sheena, and that father and son would often quarrel over this.

“Indrani Mukerjea kept Peter Mukerjea informed on phone about the selection of place for disposal of dead body of Sheena during the period of recce and selection of spot on April 23, 2012,” the charge sheet claims.

One of the emails mentioned in the second supplementary charge sheet, dated May 29, 2012 and sent by Peter to Rahul, read, “..initially I was ok with your relationship as I figured that due to economic pressures it would break anyway — as Sheena would want more from life and would tell you that and leave you if she didn’t get it after a while. And I was more interested in your safety. I could understand you having a broken heart for a time but nothing more than that I didn’t want any harm to come to you in the processes. Who knows what things people can get upto in their quest for saving their girls or their reputations….”

The second supplementary charge sheet also claims that Indrani and Peter had dissuaded Vidhie (Indrani’s daughter with ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, a co-accused) from having any contact with Rahul and Sheena. Vidhie, it says, accordingly emailed Rahul, saying, “Please do not be in touch with me. I have my exams going on and I do not need to waste time with this. My parents have asked me not to be in touch with you. So please do not contact me.”

The CBI has also said that Indrani had threatened to kill her son Mikhail (with Siddhartha Das, her first husband) if he didn’t stop asking her about Sheena’s whereabouts, and to stop financial help to him if he did so. Mr. Khanna, who is in judicial custody, had offered drinks to Mekhail in Mumbai. After a few drinks, the charge sheet says, Mikhail fell unconscious and found himself locked in a room with his hands tied. When he tried to raise an alarm, he was given an injection which made him unconscious again. It says Mikhail found himself in a drug de-addiction centre at Masina Hospital.

It also reveals that Indrani asked Mikhail to tell Sheena, his sister, to end her relationship with Rahul and also texted saying if she fails to do so, she would be disinherited.

