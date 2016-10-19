Indian ragas, Western modes

On Thursday evening, in a show titled Music for Vision , sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will get together with conductor George Mathew, American violinist Elmira Darvarova and the Bombay Chamber Orchestra in a performance highlighting India’s role in the eradication of preventable cataract blindness. The show is presented by HelpMeSee and Music For Life International (MFLI).

The programme includes ‘ Samaagam ’, a concerto for sarod and orchestra. In Sanskrit, the word samaagam means community or gathering. “I was honoured when the Scottish Chamber Orchestra approached me to write a sarod concerto for them,” the maestro says about the commissioning of the piece. “David Murphy was to conduct. It took a year’s work to put it together.”

Premiering in 2008, the composition attempted to bring a spirit of sharing between Indian and Scottish artistic traditions, besides finding common ground in Indian ragas and Western medieval modes.

“The concept is to joyfully explore the common musical DNA of both traditions,” says Khan.

Mathew, who is also the artistic director of MFLI, is conducting a show featuring Khan for the first time. “I have been listening to him and admiring his artistry since 1983, when he performed at Rishi Valley School in Andhra Pradesh. Today, he has become a dear friend and practically family to me,” says the conductor.

In addition to ‘ Samaagam ’, the show will feature a presentation of Aaron Copland’s ‘Appalachian Spring’. “When we examined ‘ Samaagam’ closely, we realised that the instrumentation of the orchestra is almost identical to American composer Copland’s iconic ballet,” says Mathew, who has been deeply influenced by conductors Dimitri Mitropolous and Leonard Bernstein, besides Indian maestros Mehli Mehta, Zubin Mehta and Daniel Nazareth. “So it was an almost effortless choice. Both pieces highlight the power of community to effect progress and lift people.”

Khan’s composition has fantastic resonances with the music of classical-era Bollywood, which listeners here will recognise instantly. “So it is also the music of Mumbai meeting classical American music,” says the conductor. “We also felt that it was important to highlight our marvellous Indian colleagues in Bombay Chamber Orchestra led by artistic director Jini Dinshaw.”

Khan first met Mathew when he was involved with the Scheherazade Initiative India, a humanitarian project focused on ending violence against women and girls. “The outcome of that meeting was a collaboration between violinist Darvarova and my sons, Amaan and Ayaan, and now Darvarova works regularly with us,” says Khan.

The sarod maestro firmly believes that every instrument has a unique sound, and every musician has his own interpretation of a concerto. “Musical vibrations can convey moods and emotions, and have the ability to mould and shape our consciousness,” he says alluding to how the sarod, sitar or tabla concertos help popularise Indian instruments among Western audiences. “Different types of music can have different effects on the mind, both positive and negative.”

While composing, he adds, one must keep in mind the fact that each musical note is connected to the most important part of our minds. “Conversation, recitation, chanting and singing are all part of music. Vocal music appeals to most of us because of its poetical or lyrical content. Instrumental music, on the other hand, needs to be experienced and felt,” says Khan. After all, there is no language barrier between the performer and the listener, and that is why instrumental music transcends all boundaries.

Experience it yourself at the concert on Thursday evening.

Music for Vision will be held at Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point at 7.30 p.m. Tickets between Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,500.

The author is a freelance music writer