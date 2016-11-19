INS Chennai ready to sail

The Indian Navy is all set to commission indigenously-built destroyer INS Chennai , built by city-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. The completion of the ship’s construction also marks the completion of Project 15A to build Kolkata-class guided missile destroyers. The first ship of the class, INS Kolkata , was commissioned on August 16, 2014 and INS Kochi, the second ship, was commissioned on September 30, 2015.

Following her commissioning, INS Chennai will be placed under the operational and administrative control of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. On completion of some additional sea trials of ship-borne systems, she will be assigned to the Western Fleet and would be based at Mumbai. INS Chennai is among the largest destroyers constructed in India, with an overall length of 164 meters and displacement of over 7,500 tons. The ship is capable of a variety of tasks and missions, spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare. It is armed with supersonic surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles and Barak-8 long range surface-to-air missiles.