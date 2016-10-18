ICT’s Vortex 4.0 fest to begin from October 20

The Institute of Chemical Technology’s ‘Vortex: The Chemfest 4.0’ is scheduled to be organised at the ICT campus between October 20 and October 23, bringing together talent from multiple disciplines including chemical engineering, polymers, oil, pharmacy, pharmaceutical technology among others.

Since its inception three years ago, Vortex has won the Best Student Chapter award from the IIChE, received UNESCO patronage, and has received support from the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry. The festival will bring together minds from an array of sectors such as Chemical Engineering, Polymers and Coatings, Dyes, Oils, Foods, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Technology, Biotechnology and Biological Sciences, Business, Management and Advertising.

Vortex 4.0 will host a large number of technical workshops, interactive sessions with known industrialists and scientists along with various social drives as a part of the social cause named Yatn . The flagship events of the festival include the Industry Defined Problem, Papyrus (paper presentation), Manifesto (poster presentation), and Masterclass lectures.

“Vortex 4.0 is all about making things better, reducing the waste and increasing the utilization of our surroundings in a better way. It is about having a SiSTEM- atic approach. That’s Sustainable innovation through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics,” said an organiser adding that Vortex 4.0 will give away prizes worth Rs. 10 lakh.

For more details and registrations visitwww.vortexict.org