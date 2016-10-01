I wasn’t against Sheena and Rahul’s relationship: Peter tells High Court

Media executive Peter Mukerjea’s lawyer yet again informed the Bombay High Court on Friday that he wasn’t against the relationship between Sheena Bora and his son Rahul Mukerjea, and had attended their engagement in 2011.

A single bench of Justice A.S. Gadkari was hearing the bail plea filed by Mr. Mukerjea, the fourth accused in connection with the killing of Sheena, whose partially-burnt body was found in the forests of Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

The advocate appearing for Mr. Mukerjea said that Rahul had sent an email in 2009 calling Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena’s mother and his second wife, a brothel girl which had snapped all communications between them. However, Sheena had nothing to do with it. The prosecution will present its arguments on October 1. In the last hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) objected to Mr. Mukerjea’s bail plea and said there were serious apprehensions he would abscond as he is a British national.

An affidavit submitted earlier by CBI read, “Peter Mukerjea along with the other accused entered into criminal conspiracy to commit the heinous crime with a cool mind, in a premeditated and planned manner. Both Indrani and Peter were not happy with the love affair of Sheena and Rahul.”

It also said, “In 2009, both Peter and Indrani with the help of a friend separated Rahul and Sheena.”

On May 23, a special CBI court rejected his bail plea for the second time. Mr Mukerjea was held by the CBI on November 19 and has been in judicial custody since December 2015. Indrani is in Byculla jail while her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Mr. Mukerjea are lodged in Arthur Road Jail.