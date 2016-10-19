Mumbai

Hunt on for couple suspected of killing Nerul moneylender

The police have launched a search in Bihar and Kolkata for a couple suspected in the murder of a moneylender from Sarsole in Nerul.

Munna Dubey from Bihar and his wife Shantibibi from Kolkata are suspected to have killed Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Mandal (43) on Saturday. The body was found at Ramleela ground in Sarsole late at night.

“Prima facie, the death seemed to have caused by a head injury. Initially, we suspected that someone might have attacked Mandal with a stick. It’s only after we received the post-mortem report, it was revealed that Mandal was shot,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nitin Kausdikar. According to the police, the weapon used is a 0.56mm desi katta.

“Since Dubey’s wife is absconding, we believe that she too has a role in the murder,” said senior police inspector Adhikrao Pol of Nerul station. According to Mandal’s wife Golehar Khatun, Mandal had left home on Saturday night after he received a phone call. Since he had not returned till late at night and his phone was not reachable, his wife with nearby residents started searching for him. They found his body at Ramleela ground in sector 12.

