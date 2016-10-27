How private data, free tests revealed TB’s true prevalence

In 2014, a few months before Amitabh Bachchan announced “TB harega, desh jeetega ” in his booming baritone, a dozen NGO workers had begun mapping every street and bylane in nine municipal wards with high TB prevalence. Their brief: locate and list every pharmacy, physician and diagnostic centre in these areas. After three months, an army of medical representatives was roped in, not to peddle new drugs to doctors but to coax them into offering free X-rays and GeneXpert tests to those with TB symptoms.

In October 2016, WHO released its Global Tuberculosis Report that said India had under-reported TB cases for 15 years, pointed to a gap between government data and ground reality, and highlighted the fact that TB notifications had shot up by 34 per cent between 2013 and 2015. Bridging this gap and contributing to the spike in reported TB cases was this initiative to document TB cases in the private sector, called the Public Private Interface Agency (PPIA).

The WHO report also noted how the PPIA initiative had resulted in a rise in notifications. The PPIA, a joint initiative of the BMC, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and WHO, was implemented in Mehsana and Patna as well. In Mumbai, an average of 2,000 cases were reported every month after it was implemented.

Bridging the gap

The PPIA was the first such initiative in India, where private practitioners did not figure in the country’s TB programme. So, TB cases recorded by private medical practitioners — an estimated 50% of the population consults private practitioners — never made it to government data.

The WHO report states that India has been recording about half of its estimated cases. In 2015, only 59 per cent of an estimated 2.8 million cases were reported and only 56 per cent of 2.9 million cases were reported in 2014.

This gap between notifications and ground reality is finally shrinking in Mumbai. Till August this year, health officials have received around 15,000 notifications from the private sector, up from 11,210 last year. In the last two years, 24,000 TB cases were notified by private practitioners and labs, and put on treatment.

Dr. Daksha Shah, District TB officer for Mumbai, said, “Mumbai’s contribution to TB notifications from the private sector account for 32 per cent of notifications from Maharashtra. Mumbai’s contribution to India’s private notifications is 9 per cent.” She added that backlog cases are also getting recorded. Notifications from the private sector, Dr. Shah said, come from physicians and laboratories. “50 per cent of all lab notifications in Maharashtra come from Mumbai.”

The success of the PPIA model is seen at clinics like the one run by Ghatkopar-based chest physician Dr. Tejal Shah. On a typical day, some among the steady stream of patients are asked to get an X-ray done, even as she fields calls from a diagnostic centre with results of patients’ sputum tests.

She said, “Earlier, it took time for the person to go for the test and get the report. Since patients are going for tests more easily, given that it’s free, the test reports are coming in sooner. If it is a positive case, the laboratory even informs us over the phone so that we can get the person started on treatment immediately.”

In her clinic’s reception area, two staffers maintain a neat record of each patient referred for the test on PPIA-branded forms. It is in countless such registers that Mumbai’s true TB burden is finally getting recorded.

Long road to reality check

Collating this more accurate count of TB cases hasn’t been easy, said Syed Akbar Ali, Programme Manager, Maharashtra Jan Vikas Kendra, one of the NGOs in PPIA. “We physically mapped all nine wards, moving from one lane to another with the area’s map. We took down details of all MBBS, MD and Ayush doctors, the number of private laboratories. We then checked if these diagnostic centres were offering X-rays and if a sputum culture was being done. We did this exercise in three months,” he said.

This groundwork was followed by visits to doctors from the medical representatives, who motivated them to suggest free TB tests for patients. Doctors were assured that a member of the field staff will stay at the clinic and ensure the patient takes the medicine. The adherence support meant that the patient will stay with the doctor for six to eight months. When doctors began asking patients to undergo free tests, the latter agreed readily as the tests would otherwise cost Rs. 2,000.

Dr. Imran Farooq, deputy director (TB) with PATH, an international NGO that played a key role in PPIA’s implementation, said, “These three projects (Mumbai, Mehsana and Patna), that cover only 2 per cent of the country, are giving 18 per cent of the total notifications. Without PPIA, there is a gap in notifications.” He added that with PPIA, notifications have doubled in Mumbai and quadrupled in Patna.

So, when India rolls out its National Strategic Plan for 2013-17, it will be taking the ‘good practices’ from the PPIA model. “On the basis of new evidence, we have boldly accepted 28 lakh cases,” Dr. Sunil Khaparde, deputy director general, National TB Control Programme, said, adding the National Strategic Plan is at a preparatory stage, but will focus on finding cases in slum and high-risk populations, and look at public-private engagement.

