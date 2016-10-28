Have solved 91% chain snatching cases: Navi Mumbai police

The Navi Mumbai Police on Thursday claimed to have the best record in detecting chain snatching cases, compared to other units in the State. Police said they have solved 91 per cent of the 97 cases registered this year till date, or 88 cases. In all, 38 were arrested and Rs. 37 lakh worth gold ornaments were recovered.

During the same period last year, 167 cases were registered of which 70 were solved and Rs. 22.81 lakh worth gold ornaments were recovered.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch (Central Unit) team arrested Kalyan-based Jaffer alias Bhurelal Gulam Hussain Irani, 21, on Thursday and recovered 203 grams of gold worth Rs. 6.09 lakh from him. “He was wanted by the police in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Nashik in many chain snatching cases. In Navi Mumbai, he was involved in 10 cases registered with Kharghar, Panvel, NRI, Turbhe, Koparkhairane and Vashi police stations. In 2014, Vashi police had charged him under MCOCA,” Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale said.

Police said Irani took to crime at 15 and worked under Sadiq Ali, who is currently in judicial custody, and was wanted in more than 70 cases of chain snatching across the State. Police suspect he was a drug addict and owned properties outside the State, and claim to have around 20 CCTV video clips in which Irani is seen in action.

The Crime Branch’s Unit 2 also arrested Kambarali Sartajali Irani, 28, a resident of Jaisinghpur in Kolhapur leading to 13 chain snatching cases being solved. Police said 293 grams of gold worth Rs. 8.79 lakh was recovered from him. “This accused was wanted in 13 cases registered with Panvel, Kharghar, Vashi, NRI, Kamothe, Khandeshwar, Rabale and Vashi police stations. In both cases, we are investigating if they have partners,” Mr. Nagrale said.

DCP (Crime Branch) Dilip Sawant said chain snatching affects the common man financially, and traumatises them. “It is very important to tackle street crime because it affects the common man the most, as well as the police’s image. We hope to have curbed future instances of chain snatching as well.”

The writer is a freelance journalist