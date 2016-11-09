HC grants interim stay on order banning channel

A Vacation Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted interim stay for three weeks on an order banning Care World TV channel for a week.
A single Bench of Justice M.S. Karnik was hearing a petition filed by Seven Star Satellite Private Limited. The petition mentions an order passed on November 2 by the Director of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. The order banned Care World TV channel for one week from November 9 to November 16.
The court directed the Union to file a reply in two weeks and adjourned the matter to November 23 and granted an ad-interim stay on the channel till then.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor