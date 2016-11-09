HC grants interim stay on order banning channel

A Vacation Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted interim stay for three weeks on an order banning Care World TV channel for a week.

A single Bench of Justice M.S. Karnik was hearing a petition filed by Seven Star Satellite Private Limited. The petition mentions an order passed on November 2 by the Director of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. The order banned Care World TV channel for one week from November 9 to November 16.

The court directed the Union to file a reply in two weeks and adjourned the matter to November 23 and granted an ad-interim stay on the channel till then.