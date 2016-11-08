HC directs Collector to probe encroachments on Mulund land

The Bombay High Court recently directed the Collector of the Mumbai Suburban District to consider a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging unauthorised encroachments on a land in Mulund.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak was hearing a PIL filed by Bhushan D. Samant. The PIL contends that the office of the Tahsildar in Mulund states that more than 450 acres of land is “Khoti”. The land is encroached upon by the people having money and muscle power, the PIL states.

The petitioner said he obtained the information under the Right to Information Act. He said despite approaching the authorities, they sat on the matter and did not make any enquires. Mr. Samant attached photographs to show that several apartments have come up on the land. The PIL points out that the Maharashtra Khoti Abolition Act, 1949, ended the Khoti tenure in districts of Ratnagiri and Colaba. It says there are provisions for tenants become occupants of the land and commutation of dues of these lands and fixation of occupancy price of commutation value have been made.

The court said mere description of the lands as ‘Khoti’ may not give rise to anyone to say that it is in the hands of unauthorised occupants, unless there is application of mind vis-à-vis facts of the case with reference to the Act. In order to contend that there is unauthorised occupation after the Abolition Act several factual exercise has to be undertaken.

The court also said by placing information under the RTI Act that we cannot come to the conclusion that the petitioner is entitled for the relief sought.

The authorities may have to call for several records and documents to ascertain the factual material and then conclude, after an enquiry, whether allegations made in the representation is right or wrong.

While disposing of the PIL, the court directed the Collector of the Mumbai Suburban District to look into the matter and consider the PIL as a representation within four months.

