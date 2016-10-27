HC allows US couple to make representation to Centre on embryos

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed a couple from the US to make a representation to the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and Department of Family Welfare of the central government to allow them to take back eight embryos kept by them in a city hospital to their country, following a recent ban by India on commercial surrogacy.

A division bench headed by Justice Shantunu Kemkar allowed the couple to make a representation to the respondents and asked the Centre to decide on it within three weeks. The bench gave liberty to the respondents to file an affidavit in case they decided to reject the representation.

Ashutosh Kumbhkoni, the lawyer representing the couple, made a request on their behalf to the bench urging they may be allowed to submit a representation to the DGFT and the concerned Ministry through the lawyer of the respondents. Since Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh is appearing on behalf of the Centre, the representation would be forwarded through him.

Mr. Kumbhkoni also informed that the embryos had to be kept at a low temperature in cold storage at the couple’s cost every day and thus they had to incur expenditure on this. Almost a week ago, the same bench had directed the couple to make DGFT and Ministry of Family Welfare as party respondents to their petition.

The Judges were of the view that import and export regulations are governed by DGFT and it should be made a party. Moreover, the petition concerned embryos, so the Family Welfare department should be heard in this matter. Mr. Kumbhkoni had argued that the government should not adopt an adversarial approach and must find a solution to the problem.

“These are our embryos; what will the government do with them? We had brought them to India in accordance with the laws of this country, and after seeking permission of the authorities. Now that surrogacy is banned in India, we want to take them back,” the couple’s lawyer had argued.

Earlier, hearing a petition filed by the American couple, the court had served notices to the respondents and asked them to spell out the government policy on the issue. During the hearing of petition last month, the bench had asked the couple how they could file this petition because the Constitution gave such rights only to Indian citizens.

However, Mr. Kumbhkoni argued that Article 21 of the Constitution gave such a right to every person, even to foreign nationals. — PTI

Couple wish to take 8 embryos kept at

a city hospital

back home after

India changed surrogacy laws