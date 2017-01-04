Govt. clears policy for hawkers, domicile status hits Sena hurdle

MUMBAI: Even as the BJP-led State government announced a new hawkers’ policy on Tuesday, the State Cabinet failed to reach a consensus on the criteria for issuing domicile certificates to hawkers owing to opposition from ally Shiv Sena.

While the policy was approved by the cabinet in principle, certain issues relating to domicile certificates given to hawkers found no consensus, following which it was sent to the cabinet sub-committee which will include senior ministers from both parties.

The policy was seen as the BJP’s game plan to woo north Indian voters, especially in Mumbai, ahead of upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, likely to be held in February 2017.

According to sources in the government, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote raised the objection when the issue was brought up for discussion. Mr. Raote demanded to know why his party was not taken into confidence while clearing such an important policy, and objected to the part dealing with domicile status for hawkers. He also said deciding on hawking zones was under the purview of the concerned civic body, and questioned the State government’s ‘interference’.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis decided to hand the matter over to the cabinet sub-committee, which will now deliberate on the draft policy in detail and come up with recommendations.

Meanwhile, the policy approved by the State Cabinet gives preference to hawkers included in surveys conducted by the government. The differently-abled, widows and single mothers would be given preference for hawking licenses, which will be valid for five years and will be non-transferable.

Hawking zones will be categorised as hawking, limited hawking and no-hawking zones, while hawkers will be divided into stationary, moving and temporary. Every civic body will have a fixed number of hawkers operating in its jurisdiction, and a special committee will be formed for matters related to hawkers.