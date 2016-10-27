Go away, we don’t want your promises, workers tell Mayor

On Tuesday, Mayor Sudhakar Sonwane was shooed away by the NMMC contract labourers, who have been on strike since Monday, for trying to convince them to support the NCP for getting their demands sanctioned.

“We told him that he was doing nothing but nautanki and using us against NMMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, and asked him to go away. We have been fighting for our rights for the last three years and why suddenly, he felt like fighting for us; that shows his intentions,” said Kishore Gajbhiye, president of Samaj Samta Kamgar Sangh.

“I had met the labourers on Tuesday and promised them my support, but they asked me to give it in writing. As Mayor, I cannot give anything in writing but give verbal promise which they don’t want,” said Mr. Sonawane.

Around 4,500 labourers of the 6,000 labourers on strike are members of Samaj Samta Kamgar Sangh. Ever since the strike began, it was believed that the strike intended to show support to the no confidence motion against Mr. Mundhe, while the labourers have claimed that it was a rumour spread by the NCP.

“Our strike is for salary as per the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, and it has nothing to do with the resolution. We support Mr. Mundhe and we are against the no-confidence motion against him. The rumour is all spread by the NCP; after all, their interest lies in removing Mr. Mundhe,” Mr. Gajbhiye said.

Meanwhile, the labourers have announced to go on a hunger strike from Thursday. On the third day of the strike, the city was littered with overflowing and upturned garbage bins. The NMMC has 91 contractors who have employed these 6,000 labourers.

Garbage from the housing societies is also not being collected despite the vehicle is with another contractor whose labourers are not on strike. NMMC officials have blamed the protesting labourers for stopping the vehicle. “Even if the vehicle contractor is different, our labourers work with them to collect the garbage. If we are on strike, they can’t force us to work in their vehicle,” said Mr. Gajbhiye. The existing contract with the 91 contractors was signed a year and half ago and the wages mentioned was as per the rule at that time. In February 2015, the government revised the wages according to which there should be a rise of around Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 5,000 to their current salary, which is around Rs. 11,500 currently. “The procedure to increase the wages takes time. For that, we need to first terminate the existing contract and then pass a new tender at a general body meeting. We have asked for time, but the labourers insist on making the changes right away which is not possible,” sdaid Additional Commissioner Ankush Chavan.

Mr. Gajbhiye said it is a scam by the NCP. “The corporators give the contracts to their ‘known people’ and employ us. The contractors claim bills of 100 labourers but in reality only 60 labourers would be working. The extra amount is thus distributed among the contractors and corporators. It is the duty of the NMMC to check on whether the contractors are paying us well which they are not doing. We hope Mr. Mundhe does something for us soon.”