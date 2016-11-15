Mumbai

Gig: Shannon & the Silent Riot

As part of the ongoing Celebrate Bandra festival, indie band Shannon & the Silent Riot will perform a variety of genres from pop and rock, to reggae and even funk. Formed by Shannon Pereira in 2012, the band has been performing live for over five years. The singer is well-known for having acquired the title of being the youngest exclusive talent ever to be signed on by Gibson USA, from India. You can expect a power-packed performance including a tribute to Michael Jackson with their set this evening. Entry is free.







Venue: Carter Road Promenade, Bandra West

Time: 7 30 p.m.

Website: celebratebandra.com

