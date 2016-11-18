Mumbai

Gig: Ma Faiza

Born in Africa and raised in Britain, DJ Ma Faiza plays her signature EDM set tonight at the Juhu pub to get all party-goers moving. Expect a set that will transition from one genre to the next including psy trance, dirty electro, cool minimal tunes and deep house. She traditionally fuses electronic sounds with live elements, merging style and tempo. Known in the EDM circle for her sonic mixes, Ma Faiza’s music combines genres and cultures to create a new electronic sound. Entry to the event is free.



Venue: Tap Restobar, Juhu

Time: 9 pm onwards

Phone: 91676 66713/62

