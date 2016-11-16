Mumbai

Gig: Funk Assassin Live with Ryan Sadri and Anand Bhagat

Gear up for another edition of DJ Amul’s Funk Assassin Live as he shares the stage with saxophonist Ryan Sadri and percussionist Anand Bhagat. While Sadri dabbles in funk, soul and jazz, this isn’t the first time the musician has collaborated with an electronica artiste for a unique performance. Bhagat, who’s known for his skills with the Djembe, a west African instrument. His music is inspired by his travels around the world. Entry is free.

Venue: Bonobo, Bandra (West)

Time: 9 p.m.

Phone: 26055050

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 20, 2020 2:40:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/Gig-Funk-Assassin-Live-with-Ryan-Sadri-and-Anand-Bhagat/article16643322.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY