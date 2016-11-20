Four with Rs. 1 crore of old denomination arrested in Vashi

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch unit-I on Friday night arrested two estate agents, a builder, and a cloth businessman for trying to exchange Rs. 1 crore of Rs. 1,000 denomination, on commission.

Senior police inspector Ashok Rajput and his team stopped a Skoda opposite Ornet Society at Sector 28 in Vashi. Prasad Ramchandra Patil (36), an estate agent from Uran, Pramod Pandurang Padale (43), estate agent from Byculla, Harishchandra Madhukar Shinde (60), builder from Kharghar, and Avinash Akshay Jain (31), a cloth businessman from Byculla, were arrested.

Two bags in the boot containing Rs. 1 crore of Rs. 1,000 notes were found. “Prima facie the money belongs to Patil and Shinde, and they were called to Vashi by Padale and Jain. On repeated questioning, the accused have not been able to reveal the source of the money,” said Mr. Rajput. According to the police, on a commission of 30 per cent, Jain and Padale were planning to exchange the note. “They had planned to give Rs. 70 lakh in denomination of Rs. 2,000 to Patil and Shinde. We are investigating to find out if the duo had that amount of Rs. 2,000 denomination or they had some different strategy for exchange,” said Mr. Rajput.

All the four were produced before court on Saturday and remanded in police custody. Meanwhile, crime branch officials have notified the Income Tax Department about the cash.

The writer is a freelance journalist