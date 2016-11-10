For Army jawans’ families, he spends five hours daily

Young Jayesh Nikam, a second-year management student from SIES (Nerul) College, is on a mission. Since Diwali, he has been spending five hours every day meeting people and making them aware of the Army Welfare Fund for Battle Casualties (AWFBC), an open donation ground.

The funds collected will be used to provide financial assistance or grants to widows of battle casualties, their next of kin and their dependants. Going viral after the Uri attack and the buzz over the release of Karan Johar’s Rs. 5-crore ‘penance’ for hiring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for his film, the AWFBC was originally made after the Siachen tragedy where soldiers lost their lives due to an avalanche. The account has been opened at Syndicate Bank, South Block branch, New Delhi, which has been approved by the Integrated HQ of the Ministry of Defence (Army).

After the Uri attacks, he came upon the AWFBC when he was searching for a portal to help the jawans in any way he could. He soon realised that his family, friends and neighbours were as unaware of this scheme as he was. He decided to take responsibility and make people aware of it. Since then, this 20-year-old canvasses with a placard for five hours a day at crowded places, explaining the scheme to people.

Since Diwali, Mr. Nikam has been canvassing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) up to the Gateway of India. Having seen various reactions and responses of people from varied backgrounds, Mr. Nikam said, “I have received praises but I have also gotten some negative responses. Some people think I’m an ambassador for this. Some even feel like I’m a fraud holding a placard asking them for money saying it’s for the Army. I just want to make people aware that there is a government scheme like this through which we can help a lot of people. Most people I met wanted to do something for the Indian Army, just like me, but had no idea how. This is what I am trying to do.”

He said he received a heart-warming response from an elderly woman whose son serves in the Army. “She said today, most people constantly share posts on social media about helping Army men and their families, but when it comes to reality, nobody does really anything about it. She was very touched by my gesture, which inspired me even more.”

Donations can be made by sending a Demand Draft in favour of ‘Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties’ payable at New Delhi at the following address: Adjutant General’s Branch, Ceremonial and Welfare Directorate (Accounts Section), Room 28-B South Block, IHQ of MoD (Army), New Delhi-110011.

The amount can be directly transferred to the account too. Account number : 90552010165915; IFS Code : SYNB0009055

Branch : South Block, Defence Headquarters, New Delhi-110011; Branch Code : 9055

The writer is an intern withThe Hindu