Five youths held for watchman’s murder

Five youths, who worked with the traffic police to tow illegally-parked vehicles, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 67-year-old watchman who stopped two of them from talking to a girl near an unoccupied building where he worked.

The accused identified as Vishnu Vibhu Veergamya (19), Asif Saleem Shaikh (28), Dhanraj Umesh Kamble (18), Sunil Vinod Chavan (22), and Nilesh Madhu Maske (19) were arrested by the Khandeshwar police late on Saturday night.

Rambhau Nathaji Paikrao was the watchman with a building at Panchasheel in New Panvel. “People walk past the building to reach the railway station every day. At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, when Veergamya and Chavan were passing by, they met a female friend and stopped to talk. The watchman misunderstood them and asked them to move away,” said assistant police inspector Santosh Jadhav. They had a verbal duel following which the two left the place. After sometime, the two along with their other three friends barged into Paikrao’s house and assaulted him.

Paikrao stayed in a nearby hut with his wife Sitabai and 17-year-old son Sitaram. When the accused attacked him, his wife and son retaliated. In the struggle, all of them sustained injuries, while Paikrao, who got blows on his head, succumbed at Panvel municipal hospital.

“None of the accused has any criminal background. At the time of the incident, they were not on duty,” Mr. Jadhav said.

The accused were arrested under Sections 302, 324, 323, 504, 506, 143, 147, 148, 149 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 36, 1(3)/133 of the Bombay Police Act.

