Five held in brawl at petrol pump over Rs. 10

The APMC police on Friday arrested five college drop-outs after they assaulted the manager of an Indian Oil petrol pump in Sector 19, Vashi. Police said the argument was with a pump attendant over Rs. 10.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ashok Hanumant Sawadkar, 19, Ganesh Rajraj Rajpure, 19, Manoj Suryakant Navadkar, 23, Swapnil Sakharam Jadhav, 21, residents of Turbhe village, and Bhushan Gorkakshnath Bamne, 21, a Koparkhairane resident.

On Friday evening, Sawadkar had visited the petrol pump and asked the attendant for fuel worth Rs. 50. Meanwhile, a customer next in line had asked for petrol worth Rs. 40. PI (Crime) Pramod Jadhav, APMC police station, said, “The attendant gave petrol for Rs. 40 to Sawadkar and returned Rs. 10. This angered Mr. Sawadkar, and soon the argument turned physical. Mr. Sawadkar left the pump, and returned with four friends.”

The youth barged into the cabin of pump manager Vinod Shinde, abused him verbally and began damaging the cabin. “All five accused assembled in the cabin illegally and voluntarily caused hurt to Mr. Shinde. They also abused him and broke property belonging to the petrol pump,” Mr. Jadhav said.

After the accused left, Mr. Shinde approached APMC police and registered a complaint. “We alerted our informers immediately and gave them the descriptions of the accused. The accused were residents of a nearby village, and it was easy to trace them. They are known for hooliganism in their area,” Mr. Jadhav said, adding all five were booked under the IPC for voluntarily causing hurt, rioting and criminal intimidation.

The writer is a freelance journalist

