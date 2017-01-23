Mumbai

Fire in slum compound leads to suspension of train services in Mumbai

This picture, shared by fire the officials, shows slums caught in fire between CST and Masjid stations. Photo: Mumbai Fire Brigade

A major fire broke out at a slum compound between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Masjid railway stations on Monday evening, leading to suspensions of train services on two tracks on the central line.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire was reported in the LLC Compound in the Dana Bandar area in south Mumbai at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, and was declared as a Level III fire, signifying high intensity, by 6:22 p.m..

“We have mobilised 12 fire tenders and six water tankers to the spot. Crowd management is turning out to be an issue and the police are helping us with is. The area is very congested but for now, the fire has been confined to around 15 to 20 hutments in the compound,” said a fire officers.

The Mumbai Police have rushed reinforcements to the spot to help with crowd control and traffic regulation, said officials.

Railway officials said that services on tracks three and four have been suspended for the time being as the fire is too close to these tracks.

 

