Fire in Dana Bandar hits train services

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a slum compound between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Masjid railway station on Monday evening, leading to suspensions of train services on two tracks on the central line for a while. The fire was brought under control after over two hours.

Six boys, all aged 12 years and below, suffered burn injuries.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire was reported in the LLC compound in Dana Bandar at around 6:15 p.m., and was declared as a level III fire, signifying high intensity, by 6:22 p.m.

“We sent 12 fire tenders and six water tankers to the spot. Crowd management was an issue and the police assisted us in this regard. The area is very congested which added to complications,” said a fire officer.

The Mumbai Police sent reinforcements to help with crowd control and traffic regulation, while the fire spread to some part of the adjacent building. The smoke could be seen till several kilometres away, and pictures and videos of the fire went viral on social media within minutes.

The Central Railway (CR) stopped all traffic on the up and down fast tracks till around 7 p.m., and fast trains were diverted to the slow track. Services resumed on the fast tracks after 7 p.m.

Six children, who were rescued from the compound before the fire brigade reached, were taken to J.J. Hospital in Byculla.

Fire officials said the fire was brought under control by around 8:30 p.m.. Around 15 to 20 hutments — residential and commercial — were gutted.

“Train services have fully been restored on all tracks, although they will be delayed for some time,” said CR chief public relations officer Narendra Patil.