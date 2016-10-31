Fire breaks out in commercial complex

A major fire broke out at a commercial complex near Dream Land theatre in south Mumbai on Sunday, fire brigade officials said. The blaze erupted on the first floor of the four-storeyed Mehta Mansion in Girgaon around 8.15 p.m., they said.

The fire then spread to the second-loor of the complex, officials said, adding no casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in a residential building on P.D’Mello Road. However, no one was injured in the incident. The blaze had erupted on the first floor of the ground plus three storey building ‘Sai Niwas’ near Kaisar Hind Hotel at around 3.45 p.m. — PTI