Film screening: Tasher Desh

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Q, Tasher Desh is a Bengali fantasy film. An adaptation of the Rabindranath Tagore play of the same name, the film is set in the ideals of a utopian world. The plot revolves around a banished prince who ends up in a fascist land, where he urges the women to revolt. The film stars Tillotama Shome, Soumyak Kanti De Biswas and Imaad Shah in lead roles. The screening will be followed by an interaction with the director. Entry is free.

Venue: Alberione Hall, St. Pauls Institute of Communication Education, Bandra West

Time: 6 30 p.m.

Phone: 77180 67907

