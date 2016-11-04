Mumbai

Film screening: Soz- A Ballad of Maladies

Directed by Tushar Madhav and Sarvnik Kaur, the film captures the struggle of the artists and the musicians who continue to engage in negotiations with questions of survival and freedom in heavily-militarised Kashmir. The film showcases the transformation of the cultural scene in the valley from its traditional poetry and Sufiana into hip-hop. The screening is by the NCPA in collaboration with the Indian Documentary Producers’ Association (IDPA). Entry is reserved on first-come-first served basis.

Venue: Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Phone: 6622 3737

