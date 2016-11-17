Mumbai

Film screening: Island City

Ruchika Oberoi’s debut feature tells the story of three people: a man who wins an award at his office, entitling him to a day in a mall; a family that buys a TV, defying the father’s wishes, to watch a popular daily soap; and a lonely printing press employee whose life changes after receiving anonymous love letters. There will be an interaction with Oberoi after the screening. The museum’s entry ticket will cover admission for the film.

Venue: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East

Time: 6 p.m.; Phone: 23731234

