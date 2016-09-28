Mumbai

Film screening: Chinatown

Catch Roman Polanski’s classic noir, Chinatown (1974), starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. The film was inspired by the California Water Wars, a series of disputes over southern California water at the beginning of the 20th century. Chinatown was also Polanski’s last film made in the U.S. and features a multi-layered story that is part mystery and part psychological drama. Tickets: Rs. 250

Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Matterden CFC, The Deepak, Lower Parel

Phone: 40150621

