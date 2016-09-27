Film: Manhattan Short Film Festival

Attend the seventh edition of the Manhattan Short Film Festival, which is being presented in India by Pocket Films. It was started by Nicholas Mason in 1998 when he screened 16 shorts against the side of a truck in New York’s Mulberry Street. This year, the jury comprising Uma DaCunha, Sudhir Mishra and Nagesh Kukunoor have selectedAgli Baar,TaandavandBroken Image.The audience will decide which film’s director should be awarded a production grant for their next venture.

Time: 6 p.m.

Venue: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Mahalaxmi

Phone: 24909393