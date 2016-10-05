Fashion for a cause

October marks breast cancer awareness month worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer claims 8.2 million lives — 13 per cent of all deaths across the globe — every year. In an attempt to raise funds for underprivileged cancer patients at the Tata Memorial Hospital, fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri will be hosting the fourth instalment of her annual charity gala and fundraiser ‘Cansurvive’ on Wednesday.

Mirpuri founded the MCan Foundation (Move For Cancer Awareness) after having faced a personal loss owing to the illness four years ago. The organisation has raised over Rs 1.5 crores, which has benefited approximately 200 patients.

Wednesday evening’s gala, which is in the form of an auction, will have artworks, travel destinations, and Mirpuri’s own clothing line up for bidding. The art collection will include works by renowned artists such as S. H. Raza, Ajay De, Krishnamachari Bose, Mrityunjay Mondal, Ramesh Gorjala, and Sachindra Nath Jha.

“Cancer has no face until you yourself have it or somebody close to you is suffering from it. That changes everything,” says Mirpuri. The auction will begin with the sale of De’s painting of Mother Teresa, who was recently bestowed with the title of ‘saint’ at the Vatican, moving onto bright and colourful palates that fit this year’s theme of Indian opulence.

Mirpuri’s collection is aimed at being fluid and wearable, and includes long structured sherwanis, lehengas, shararas, cholis teamed with net saris, and ikat skirts. The line sports chikankari, zardozi, resham and badla work, which tries to incorporate craftsmanship from across India, along with various weaves and textures like bandhani, ikat, Benarasi, brocade and muls.

“Small acts when multiplied can transform the world,” says Mirpuri, whose fundraiser has been dubbed ‘Cansurvive’ as it chooses to focus on fighting the illness.

The author is a freelance writer

To donate, log on to www.mahekamirpuri. com/donateformcan.php