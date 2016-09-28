Mumbai

Farhan Akhtar to perform at Enchanted Valley Carnival

Farhan Akhtar is set to perform with his band, Farhan Live, at the fourth edition of the Enchanted Valley Carnival (EVC).

The actor, filmmaker, and singer said he is looking forward to all the “madness that awaits” at the two-day multi-genre music and camping festival. The EVC has added two music genres for this edition: Bollywood and international pop. Akhtar will be performing at the debut Bollywood stage.

The managers of the carnival are also making the festival groovy by inviting international techno artistes like Carlo Lio, Jeremy Olander and Stephan Bodzin.

Akhtar said, “I’m excited to perform with my band this December. With Bollywood as part of the carnival for the first time, I’m excited to be one of the first ones to unveil it.” The Bollywood stage will showcase interesting aspects of Indian culture through bonfire, painting and art workshops.

Participants will also be able to take part in an open air celebration to be held on the Aamby Valley Airstrip on December 17 and 18. — IANS

