Fadnavis to inaugurate Tirupati festival

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to inaugurate the week-long Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam in Mumbai, organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, on November 7 at the Somaiya grounds in Chunabhatti. The programme will provide hundreds of devotees of Lord Balaji from Mumbai an opportunity to witness the puja rituals performed in Tirupati temple for free.

Sponsored by the Radha Foundation, a city-based chartitable trust, the festival will commence from November 7 with bhajans and kirtans . From 6 a.m. on November 8, various sevas including ashtapadam aradhana, sahastra kalash abhishekam, shripavasa, thomala Seva, ekant seva will be performed on the replica of the Tirupati temple till November 12.

Sri Pola Bhaskar Tirupati, JEO of TTD, said that the festival is being organised in Mumbai following the requests by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale and the Radha Foundation.

