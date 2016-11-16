Facing cash chaos? dial police helplines

The Maharashtra police, in order to ensure that people do not face problems while paying high denomination notes, have set up round-the-clock helplines at 47 commissionerates. Complaints will be conveyed to the police station concerned, so that personnel could be immediately despatched to the spot to help the citizen in question.

“People have been flocking to banks to exchange their old, high denomination notes for lower denominations, and are visiting petrol pumps or government hospitals. Helplines have been set up so that people can contact us through calls, text messages, or WhatsApp messages in case they are facing any issues,” a statement from the office of Maharashtra Director General of Police Satish Mathur said.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said, “We have been receiving complaints via Twitter over the past three to four days. The complaints are mainly about petrol pumps or hospitals not accepting high denomination notes in spite of the instructions by the Centre.”

Mr. Dudhe said inquiries have also been initiated to unearth any currency exchange rackets, where people offer to exchange Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000 notes for Rs. 100 notes for a commission of Rs. 200 to Rs. 300. “We have been on the lookout, but have not received any complaints as yet. Such complaints can also be made through the helplines,” said Mr. Dudhe.