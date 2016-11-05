Eye on polls, BJP, Cong. plan mega Chhath events

With civic elections round the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are going all out to woo north Indian voters by holding massive Chhath Puja events on November 6 and 7.

The BJP Chhath Puja Utsav Samiti will be roping in Bhojpuri singers and actors. Amarjeet Mishra, general secretary, BJP, Mumbai, said, “We are not doing this for any political benefit. We have just requested the State government to support us and have asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to be the chief guest, and he has accepted our invitation.”

Congress Mumbai president Sanjay Nirupam said BJP “has always played the card of religious politics”.The writer is a freelance journalist