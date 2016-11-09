Extra vigil at banks, ATMs

Police Commissioner D.D. Padsalgikar has issued instructions to all police officers in Mumbai to be extra vigilant over the next two days in light of the Union government's decision to scrap Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

Police officials said that the next two days are expected to be chaotic with banks and banking systems being offline, and precautions have been taken accordingly.

“I have instructed all police stations, Deputy Commissioners of Police and Additional Commissioners of Police to ensure that there is police presence around all banking installations as a precautionary measure so that things do not get out of hand,” Mr. Padsalgikar told The Hindu.

Instructions have also been issued to intensify night patrolling on Tuesday as people who have been making a beeline for ATMs since the announcement will be going back home with large amounts of cash in Rs 100 notes on their person, giving rise to increased scope for robberies.

Those working in the liquor industry expect the next two days to be turbulent.

Sadashiva Shetty, who manages a bar in central Mumbai, said, “Suppose a customer tells us he has only Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000 notes on him after drinking their liquor, the choice will be between taking those notes or arguing with them. This could lead to trouble with the police. We need to figure out a way to ensure this does not happen.”