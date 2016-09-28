Expo: Tibetan Treasures of Art, Health

Take part in a medical camp and exhibition being held to celebrate the centenary of Men-Tsee-Khang, a Tibetan cultural, educational and charitable institute. The exhibition is aimed at promoting wellness, health and vitality using Tibetan medicines. There will be a special display of Tibetan art at the camp. The highlight will be Thangka paintings, which are traditional Buddhist paintings on cotton or silk appliqué. Entry is free.
Time: 10 a.m.
Venue: Bhartiya Stree Seva Sangh, Girgaum
Phone: 22085936
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.