Expo: Tibetan Treasures of Art, Health

Take part in a medical camp and exhibition being held to celebrate the centenary of Men-Tsee-Khang, a Tibetan cultural, educational and charitable institute. The exhibition is aimed at promoting wellness, health and vitality using Tibetan medicines. There will be a special display of Tibetan art at the camp. The highlight will be Thangka paintings, which are traditional Buddhist paintings on cotton or silk appliqué. Entry is free.

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Bhartiya Stree Seva Sangh, Girgaum

Phone: 22085936