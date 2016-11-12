Exercise Paschim Leher concludes

Exercise Paschim Leher, a nine-day long test of the combat readiness of the Western Naval Command at sea, ended on Friday

A large number of ships, submarines and aircraft were part of the exercise. Various manoeuvres and deployments were conducted to test mobilisation and operational synchronisation. It was conducted in a networked environment with a number of support units.

A much larger scale

A naval spokesperson said, “The exercise also saw participation of the Indian Air Force and units of the Indian Coast Guard. The scale of the exercise was enhanced this year, and was renamed Exercise Paschim Leher.” The exercise also saw proactive and defensive operations, including contingencies off the coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.