Ex-BARC clerk kills self after fight with wife

Pratap Damodar Thakur, 79, a retired clerk at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), committed suicide on Wednesday night after a fight with his wife.
Thakur, who retired from BARC in 1996, was staying at Kumkum CHS in Vashi with his wife and son. On Wednesday, a fight broke out after his wife added too much water in a dish made for dinner.
‘No foul play’
Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Galande, APMC police station, said, “He had a fight with his wife over a watery dish. After dinner, at around 10.15 p.m. he went into his room and shot himself using a licensed revolver. It is a suicide and there is no foul play in this case. We have registered a case of accidental death.”
The revolver’s licence was valid till October 31, 2017, the police confirmed.
