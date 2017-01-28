Mumbai

Ex-BARC clerk kills self after fight with wife

Pratap Damodar Thakur, 79, a retired clerk at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), committed suicide on Wednesday night after a fight with his wife.

Thakur, who retired from BARC in 1996, was staying at Kumkum CHS in Vashi with his wife and son. On Wednesday, a fight broke out after his wife added too much water in a dish made for dinner.

‘No foul play’

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Galande, APMC police station, said, “He had a fight with his wife over a watery dish. After dinner, at around 10.15 p.m. he went into his room and shot himself using a licensed revolver. It is a suicide and there is no foul play in this case. We have registered a case of accidental death.”

The revolver’s licence was valid till October 31, 2017, the police confirmed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:28:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/Ex-BARC-clerk-kills-self-after-fight-with-wife/article17105521.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY