Entries for Laadli awards open till Dec. 15

Entries for the eight Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity, which recognises those who depict gender bias through their work, will continue till December 15. Entries from all over India are allowed in 14 languages.

The criteria for eligibility involve reports or articles based on government policies, programmes, laws, disasters, communal riots, elections, sports, judiciary, economic, social and religious factors from a gender-sensitive perspective. It may also involve entries highlighting awareness against pre-birth sex selection or other acts of gender discrimination, or other challenges from a gender perspective. Entries written between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016 will be accepted. Applications need to include declarations from the editor, the direct supervisor or the organisation.

Entries from print and electronic media will be allowed. News reports, features, investigative stories, editorials, columns, advertorial campaigns, e-magazines, blogs, features, radio plays and television reports can be submitted.

“There is a problem with the way women are depicted. In addition to her being the ‘victim’ or a ‘happy housewife’, she has many sides. e want to show the world the diversity, for which the media has helped us,” said Director of Population First, Dr. A LSharada.

A month after entertainment network Viacom 18 extended its paid maternal leave policy to nine months from three months, its entertainment channel Colors signed an MoU with nonprofit Population First, an advocacy and communication initiative working towards gender sensitivity, in its flagship campaign ‘ Laadli ’. Population First describes Laadli as a campaign aiming to promote a healthy image of women in society by bringing a change in stereotypical mindsets. At the unveiling of the media awards, Colors channel CEO, Raj Nayak said 70 per cent of the channel’s staff comprised women. “As a broadcaster we are clear that we should not only show entertainment but also take up social responsibility and broadcast shows for national interest.”

