Educated, no criminal record: AAP criteria for BMC election candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that it plans to provide tickets to educated candidates with no criminal record for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections as the party aims to contest all the 227 seats on its own.
AAP co-ordinator for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) Satish Jain said on Tuesday that the party will be announcing the first list of candidates after a rally in Mumbai on November 27.
“We have appointed booth-level volunteers in 165 wards and soon we will be appointing for the rest. At the local level, all our volunteers are working hard to ensure that our candidates feel confident of winning the seats. Over the past few months we have been gaining tremendous support,” said Mr. Jain.
AAP national spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon told The Hindu : “The party will give tickets to candidates after checking three things: whether the candidate is educated; that he doesn’t have any criminal case against him in police station or court; the candidate should have a record of raising voice against corruption.”
The writer is freelance journalist
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor