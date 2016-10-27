Educated, no criminal record: AAP criteria for BMC election candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that it plans to provide tickets to educated candidates with no criminal record for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections as the party aims to contest all the 227 seats on its own.

AAP co-ordinator for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) Satish Jain said on Tuesday that the party will be announcing the first list of candidates after a rally in Mumbai on November 27.

“We have appointed booth-level volunteers in 165 wards and soon we will be appointing for the rest. At the local level, all our volunteers are working hard to ensure that our candidates feel confident of winning the seats. Over the past few months we have been gaining tremendous support,” said Mr. Jain.

AAP national spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon told The Hindu : “The party will give tickets to candidates after checking three things: whether the candidate is educated; that he doesn’t have any criminal case against him in police station or court; the candidate should have a record of raising voice against corruption.”

The writer is freelance journalist