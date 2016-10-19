EOW takes over fourth FIR against builder Aggarwal

The fourth FIR against builder Pujit Aggarwal, which was registered with the DB Marg police last year, has now been taken over by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The Hindu was the first to report the case against Aggarwal, which was registered by a Gamdevi resident.

Aggarwal is currently in the EOW custody in connection with a complaint of cheating registered against him by the retail recovery division branch of the IDBI Bank. This was the third case in which he had been arrested since September this year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S Jayakumar confirmed that the FIR is being investigated by the EOW. The FIR, a copy of which is with The Hindu , was registered by Gowalia Tank resident Meena Jain, who used to stay with her husband Rajendra, son Mihir, and daughter Deepal in Irani Chawl at Nana Chowk. The chawl was demolished in 2004 as part of a redevelopment project to make way for Orbit Heights, Aggarwal’s project, which was completed by 2010. The Jains were promised a flat in the building, but Aggarwal allegedly kept delaying the hand-over process, while at the same time taking close to Rs. 2 lakh towards maintenance bills, gas connection charges, electricity charges and other expenses.

After Mr. Jain passed away in 2012, his wife and children learned that the flat promised to them had been sold to someone else after which Ms. Jain registered an FIR against Aggarwal. Sources said Aggarwal obtained anticipatory bail in the case from the Sessions Court earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal was produced in the Esplanade Court on Tuesday after his custody expired. The EOW sought further custody on the grounds that Aggarwal had not been cooperative during investigations, and the court remanded him in custody tillThursday.

