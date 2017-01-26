ED issued fresh summons to Zakir Naik

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued a fresh summons to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in connection with the offence registered against him.
The ED had earlier registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Dr Naik and his Mumbai based NGO, the Islamic Research Foundation and had on Tuesday quizzed some IRF functionaries regarding the organisation's funding.
The ED officials confirmed that a fresh summons had been issued to Dr Naik on Wednesday as the date of response for the previous summons expired on Tuesday.
Sources said that if Dr Naik does not respond to multiple summonses, the ED might start the process of attaching his properties under provisions of the PMLA.
Apart from the ED, Dr Naik and the IRF are also under the scanner of the National Investigation Agency, which had booked him and his NGO under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
