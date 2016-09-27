Donations by cheque only: SEC drafting new rules for party fundings

In a bid to bring financial transparency to the functioning of political parties, the State Election Commission (SEC) is in the process of framing rules which would make it mandatory for parties to accept all donations via cheque.

According to the draft, parties will have to submit all the details of the donations received by them to the SEC and be under scrutiny thereafter. Above all, any person’s complaint to the SEC of being forced to give money for a party will lead to extortion charges against the group.

“We recently had a meeting with officers from the Election Commission of India. These officers are holding discussions in all States to ideate and bring in new rules, which will be used to ensure financial transparency in the functioning of political parties,” an SEC official, who declined to be named, said.

As per the draft, cash received by political parties at their rallies or open ground conclaves will have to be deposited in the bank the next day. “It is obvious that bringing in control over such donations in open meetings would be difficult. But we can suggest measures to ensure controls,” said the officer.

Apart from bringing filters on party donations, SEC is also suggesting limitations on party expenditure in local body polls. At present, only candidates have to submit their daily expenditure details to the election commission’s Returning Officer (RO) every day and have to abide by the limits prescribed. “Earlier rule had many loopholes as there was no control on party expenditure. We are planning to amend that as well,” he said. Failing to tally the candidate and party expenditures during polls may also lead to the debarring of a particular candidate.

“While I would prefer to wait and see the actual rules, I think the SEC’s exercise is to enhance political and financial accountability of political parties. Also, if the commission proposes to increase the expenditure limit for candidates, the problems arising out of cash transaction will also be helped to reduce,” said Dr. Surendra Jondhale, a political analyst and researcher of political science.

The rules are likely to come out within the next two months and will be available for comments and objections.