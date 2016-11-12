Do surgical strike on Swiss banks, not on citizens: Uddhav

Three days after the Union government demonetised 500- and 1,000-rupee notes, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to launch ‘surgical strikes’ on Swiss banks and not on the citizenry. The Centre’s move has created a financial vaccuum, with cash for daily needs hard to come by as ATMs remain offline and banks are stretched to their limits.

“Modi ji often does mann ki baat with people, but this time he chose to do dhan ki baat . But in doing so, he seemed to have forgotten jan ki baat ,” Mr. Thackeray said during a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Dadar. “I have no opposition to the idea of wiping out black money from the system, but the method in which it was implemented shows that it will backfire. Today, the common people are suffering because of this. Do not forget that these are the very people who have voted for us. Understand that if this continues, the voters will commit a surgical strike on us.”

Asking Mr. Modi to take action against Swiss banks, where thousands of crores in black money have allegedly been stashed, he said, “Show the strength to do these surgical strikes on black money deposited in Swiss banks. Target the source of black money and not the common people of this country. On one hand, you are showing that you are working for the betterment of citizens and on the other, people are being harassed for their own money.”

"People don’t have money to pay hospital bills, marriages are stopped. One senior citizen died in a bank queue at Mulund. Who is responsible for it?” Mr. Thackeray said.