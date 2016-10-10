Dibakar Banerjee’s next to explore women’s psyche

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee’s next movie will delve into the psyche of a woman.

Mr. Banerjee said, “My next has a woman protagonist. But I don’t how the inner world of a woman is, how different it is from that of a man. But I can figure out the position of a woman in society by roughly mathematically mapping it to that of a Dalit’s. That’s a little more accurate description of what I am trying to do.”

Talking about gender equality, the 47-year-old director said he does not objectify men and women and believes in treating the characters as they are. “In my films, I am not objectifying a woman or any character and if the characters are not objectified then what are they doing? I think, men and women are fighting for power and if you take away power plays out of men and women, then 90 per cent of the relationship is gone.”

Mr. Banerjee said gender division was ingrained in society in the most “silent and untold” ways. “When your older sister goes to a cheaper school and you go to an expensive one, it is unsaid but that stays with you forever. That’s when you know damage happens. This kind of damage is silent.

“Gender inequality happens in insidious ways and we start suppressing it. I don’t know if I empathise with them, but I do feel guilty and bad.” — PTI